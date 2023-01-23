668th Prakatyotsav of Baba Lal Ji celebrated with religious fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 23: The 668th Jayanti of Baba Lal Ji Maharaj, a spiritual saint of India, was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety at his temple at Jain Bazaar, here today.

In this connection a grand religious function was held at Baba Lal Ji’s temple in which thousands of devotees drawn from different parts of Jammu and neighbouring states participated. The function was organized by Lal Dwara Mandir Trust, Jain Bazaar, Jammu.

The entire temple complex was fully decorated and illuminated by Trust Management befitting the occasion. The devotees paid obeisance in the temple and prayed for peace and prosperity of mankind. Besides Pooja -Archana and Hawan, a Ramayan Paath was also held in the holy temple by the devotees.

The devotees also sung bhajans in the praise of Baba Ji. They were served prasad by the Management of the Trust. There was a beeline of devotees’ right from early in the morning waiting for their turn to perform darshan. The rush continued till late in the evening.

The Trust Management had made elaborate arrangement for the visiting devotees.