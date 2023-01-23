AAP to contest upcoming polls in JK with full might: Pathak at Delhi meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 23: National general secretary of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sandeep Pathak, who is also Member Parliament from Punjab, chaired an important organizational level meeting of Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Party during which he disclosed that the Party will contest all upcoming elections in the Union Territory with full might.

This meeting was held at Delhi in which chairmen and co-chairmen of different committees of the Party and all the district presidents took part. In the first phase of the meeting, Sandeep Pathak took a first-hand review of party working and structural development in J&K.

He was briefed upon by AAP leadership from J&K about party activities convened in past and efforts done to strengthen the Party at grass root level. Efforts to pace membership drive across J&K were also reviewed during the meeting and a strategy was devised to expand the membership drive.

In this important meeting of J&K AAP cadre, poll strategy for upcoming elections in J&K was also discussed and finalized with main emphasis on assembly polls, panchayat polls and municipal polls.

In his address, Pathak said that the Party will take part and contest next assembly and panchayat elections in J&K with full might and political power. ”We will contest next assembly and panchayat polls with full might and everyone has to be ready for it,” said Pathak in his address. He further asked party leadership to further pace efforts to strengthen party in every village and town so that base of the Party expands.

Mentioning anti-people policies of Bhartiya Janta Party and its proxy LG Government in J&K, Pathak said that BJP has pushed common masses to corner leaving public grievances redressal mechanism on record low. Hailing the zeal of AAP leaders in J&K for highlighting issues of masses, he further appealed them to continue working with same zeal and to become voice of masses.