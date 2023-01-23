President Panchayat Conference calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 23: Anil Sharma, President, All J&K Panchayat Conference called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

Anil Sharma submitted a representation on behalf of PRI members and AJKPC to the Lt Governor pertaining to releasing of pending instalments of 15th Finance Commission to Panchayats, besides other important issues.

President, AJKPC also expressed his gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT-administration for providing liberal funding, besides formulating favourable policies for driving the developmental transformation in the rural areas of J&K.