Need of dissolving man-made academic boundaries: JU VC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 23: Jammu University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai today stressed the need of dissolving man-made academic boundaries.

While inaugurating a one-week Hands-on Bioinformatics workshop on Plant & Microbial Genomics, organized by the School of Biotechnology, University of Jammu, he emphasized that gone are the days when teachers of one subject could teach a particular subject and the present time teaching should be trans-disciplinary.

The Vice-Chancellor said that in Life Sciences teaching, we need to include various subjects such as Computer Languages, Mathematics covering linear equations, hard core Statistics, Organic Chemistry and Biophysics as basic courses.

The workshop has been funded by DST- SERB and is being conducted in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Centre, JU and Centre for IT Enabled Services and Management, JU.

In his inaugural lecture, Prof Rup Lal, INSA Senior Scientist, Acharya Narendra Dev College, University of Delhi, dwelt in detail about the “Role of computional biology in microbial ecology: Human Health, Environment and Societal Perspective”. He also highlighted the role of Microbes in all aspects of human health and well-being.

The inaugural lecture was hosted by Dr Nancy Bhagat from School of Biotechnology.

Prof Naresh Padha, Dean Academic Affairs, JU, was of the opinion that the data is new oil and a lot of skill enhancement is required in the data analysis.

Prof Jyoti Vakhlu, organizer of the workshop, appraised the gathering about the workshop and also threw light on Bioinformatics.

In seven day workshop, the topics from microbial genomics, metgenomics, plant transcriptomics to plant genomics will be covered by theory and practical hands on session.

Earlier, Dr Madhulika Bhagat, Associate Professor, School of Biotechnology (SBT), JU, appraised the audience that the school has so far published more than 500 papers in peer-reviewed journals, earned extramural funding by the faculty from all the major National and International funding agencies.

The ceremony was compeered by Ayushi Verma and a formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr Sheetal Ambardar, Assistant Professor, School of Biotechnology, University of Jammu.