450th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nabha Dass celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 10: An impressive programme was organized at Guru Nabha Dass Temple, Kathua to celebrate 450th Prakash Utsav of the revered Saint.

Located near Captain Sunil Chowdhary Chowk, the Temple witnessed mammoth gathering of devotees who paid floral tribute to Goswami Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj and sang Bhajans on the life and works of Guruji.

RL Bharti (Member, J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission) and Dr Bharat Bhushan (CEO, IWMP, J&K) participated in the function as chief guest and guest of honour, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Temple Committee member namely Punjab Chand (Retired Under Secretary), Som Nath (Retired Chief Horticulture Officer), Amar Nath Bogal (Retired ALC), Dhuni Chand Sagotra (Retired District & Sessions Judge), Mahila Committee Pradhan Vidya Devi, Santokh Raj and Sarpanch Mohan Lal along with the Temple priest performed Havan-Yagya in presence of saints who had come from various parts of Punjab.

Later, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal (general secretary, J&K BJP) along with members of Guru Nabha Dass Kalyan Parishad namely Sansar Chand Krotra, Advocate KL Kouran, Rajesh Baigal, Trilok Deol and Jay Paul participated in the function and paid obeisance to Guruji in the Temple.

President of Municipal Council Kathua Choudhary Rajinder Singh Bubby, vice president Rekha Kumari, former MLA Dhian Chand, district president of Pradesh Congress Committee Pankaj Dogra, district president of BJP Gopal Mahajan, former district president of BJP Prem Nath Dogra, BJP leader Janak Bharti, NC leader, Shyam Narayan Mehta, Dr Shiv Kumar, Dr Purshotam Bajura from Pathankot, Advocate Nar Singh Manyal, Councillors of Municipal Council Kathua, family members of former MLA late Sanji Ram and late Rattan Chand (Retired SP) were prominent among those who paid floral tribute to Guruji.