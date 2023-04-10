World Homoeopathy Day celebrated by AYUSH J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: World Homoepathy Day was celebrated today on the occasion of 268th birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, founder of Homoeopathy system of medicine, at Brigadier Rajinder Singh auditorium in the premises of University of Jammu.

On the occasion, Dr Mohan Singh (Director AYUSH J&K) graced the occasion as chief guest whereas Chand Kishore (Additional Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department) was guest of honor.

At the outset of the program, verbal and floral tribute were paid to the founder of Homoeopathy and lamp was lightened. In his address, Director AYUSH J&K emphasized that Homoeopathic medicine must reach public for holistic health and safe treatment. He also highlighted the need of making this system more evidence based and clinical documentation of the success stories of homeopathic medicines.

He also informed the gathering that very soon a 25-bedded Homoeopathic Hospital will also start functioning in District Kathua as a part of Government Homoeopathic Medical College.

While speaking, Chand Kishore Sharma also advocated the use of Homoeopathic system of medicine for the prevention and control of NCD and novel infectious diseases. He emphasized upon the need of public health outreach to propagate and promote Homoeopathy among common masses.

Dr Rakesh Raina (Assistant Director, Ayurveda), Sonam Singh (Accounts officer, Directorate of AYUSH J&K) and Dr Ranjan Tuli (senior homoepathic practitioner) was also present in the program along with District AYUSH officers of Jammu Division.

Earlier, Dr BR Dubb (designated authority of J&K Board of Homoeopathy) presented welcomed address. Various Homoepathic practitioners viz. Dr GN Wani, Dr Bhavna and Dr Satish Atri presented power point presentations on different topics regarding the utility of Homoepathy in various health conditions.

Dr Nitin Magotra and AYUSH fraternity of Jammu Division were also present in the program. In the program, senior practitioners and members of Homoeopathic Medical Association of India, Jammu wing were honoured for their contributions and promotion of Homoeopathy in J&K.