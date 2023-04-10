Ashok Angurana’s new book ‘Korjan Phutti Peyian’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 10: Ashok Angurana’s new collection of Dogri poetry entitled ‘Korjan Phutti Peyian’ was released today at Writers’ Club, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Jammu.

The book release function was presided over by Prof Lalit Magotra, President Dogri Sanstha Jammu while Padmashri Mohan Singh Slathia, convener Dogri Advisory Board, Sahitya Academy New Delhi, was special guest on the occasion. Praksah Premi, Prof Veena Gupta and Shailender Singh also shared the dais.

Ashok Angurana, a retired senior IAS officer and an eminent poet has been writing in mother tongue Dogri for a long time. This is his 2nd book after ‘Mokla Gaas Uchchi Doari’, a collection of Dogri poetry for which he has been awarded with prestigious Prof Ramnath Shastri Award -2021.

Prof Lalit Magotra, while presiding over the function, complemented Angurana for coming up with another beautiful collection of poems in Dogri and said that it will be a welcome addition to enrich Dogri literature. He further said that it is always a feel good and thought provoking experience while going through Angurana’s poetry.

Padmashri Mohan Singh Slathia, while speaking on the contribution made by the poet and welcoming his new collection of poetry, said that Ashok Angurana is a well-known name in literary circles and his poetry is unique for many reasons. This collection will surely inspire others also to pen down their thoughts on varied subjects related to our cultural backdrop.

Praksah Premi, Prof Veena Gupta and Shailender Singh also shared their views about the book and contributions of the poet in Dogri literature.

Ashok Angurana, while sharing his literary journey and his love for mother tongue, also recited a few poems from ‘ Korjan Phutti Peyian’ on this occasion. The function was conducted by eminent poetess Promila Manhas and was attended by a large number of litterateurs, literature lovers and family members of Ashok Angurana.