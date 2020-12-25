3-tier Panchayat System will foster new era of development in J&K: Dr Jitendra

KATHUA: Union Minister of State, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today said that the functioning of three tier Panchayati Raj system will foster new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking during e-release ceremony of 7th installment under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, here at Nagrota, Kathua.

On the occasion, the ceremony of e-release by Prime Minister Narendera Modi was live streamed, where elected DDC members, BDC Chairpersons and a large number of farmers were present.

The Union Minister said that PM Kisan Scheme offers much needed handholding to the farmers and forms a great initiative of the government of India to provide support of Rs 6000 annually to the farmer families.

Dr Singh said that Government of India has taken several progressive steps for farmers so that they can get good value of their produce. He said new legislations will bring reforms in agriculture sector and provides farmers freedom for selling their crops as per their choice even on online platforms.

He appealed the elected representatives of PRIs to work in close coordination with local administration and prioritise works catering to the aspirations of the people.

Earlier, District Development Commissioner, Kathua, Om Prakash presented Agriculture profile of District Kathua.

He said out of total 73383 farming families in the district, 66336 have been covered so far under PM Kisan Scheme. A total of 72304 families have also availed KCC scheme benefits in Kathua district, added DDC.