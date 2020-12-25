Covid-19: J&K reports fresh 284 +ve cases, one death

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday informed that 284 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (144 from Jammu division and 140 from Kashmir division), have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 119628.

Also one death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 409 more patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 220 from Jammu Division and 189 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 119628 positive cases, 3414 are Active Positive, 114353 have recovered and 1861 have died; 686 in Jammu division and 1175 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 3667726 test results available, 35480908 samples have been tested as negative till December 25.

Till date 861964 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 17687persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3414 in isolation and 27858 in home surveillance.

Besides, 811144 persons have completed their surveillance period. (AGENCY)