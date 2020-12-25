J&K Police resumes recruitment process for remaining 13500 aspirants for Border Battalions

Recruitment process to begin in Kashmir shortly

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday kick started the recruitment process of the two Border Battalions for the remaining 13500 aspiring candidates of Jammu and Samba districts.

The recruitment process was postponed in March 2020 due to the outbreak of Pandemic COVID-19.

The Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the remaining candidates of Jammu district started from December 24, 2020 at the already earmarked venue UTDRF ground adjacent to Gulshan Ground Jammu wherein 800 aspiring candidates appeared and on Friday, 1000 aspiring candidates were called.

The test for remaining candidates of Jammu district will continue upto January 1, 2021. Similarly, for the remaining candidates of Samba district, the test will be held from January 2, 2021 till January 8, 2021.

Taking all the precaution and following all the health protocols five medical teams from CMO Jammu have been deployed at the venue for the screening and conduct of RAPID test for COVID-19 of all the appearing candidates besides maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, and sanitizing of candidates during the recruitment process.

All the staff involved in the process has been directed to use issued Personal Protecting Kits.

The notification for the test was issued by the Chairman Recruitment Board on December 10, 2020, whereby all the remaining candidates who had applied for the post of constable in two Border Battalions in J&K Police were advised to download their fresh admit cards and undertaking/no risk certificates which were made available on the official website of J&K Police.

All the candidates were advised to be in possession of a COVID free certificate with them before appearing for the test.

The Chairman Recruitment Board ADGP Dr S D Singh Jamwal has said that after completing the recruitment process of PET/PST in Jammu Province, the recruitment process for the candidates of Kashmir Province will begin soon.

Pertinent to mention that PET/PST test for two Border Battalions started in the month of March 2020 and was completed in Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua districts.

The test was going in Jammu and Samba district when it was stopped due to Pandemic, 19203 candidates had already appeared then for the PET/PST test.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued notification for the conduct of steno/typing test for the induction of in-service police personnel of J&K Police to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) and Selection Grade Constable ( ministerial executive cadre).

As per the notification for the post of ASI(S), stenography/ type test of in-service aspirants of Jammu Zone-based Units is scheduled to held from January 19 to 21, 2021 and for Kashmir Zone-based Units from January 14 to 21 at NIELIT Jammu and NIELIT Srinagar respectively. (AGENCY)