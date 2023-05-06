3 live total knee replacement surgeries done in GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: Post-Graduate Department of Orthopaedics, Government Medical College, Jammu today conducted a one day workshop on total knee replacements under the aegis of Indian Orthopaedic Association (Indian Arthroplasty Association).

The workshop was conducted under the patronship of Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal and Dean Govt Medical College, Jammu. In her inaugural speech, she lauded the department of Orthopaedics for conducting such regular academic feasts.

The workshop was organised under the chairmanship of Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Professor and Head, department of Orthopaedics GMC Jammu. Dr Abdul Ghani, Professor and Head of the unit, was the organising secretary of the workshop. Dr Anju Jamwal, HOD of Anaesthesia was the co-chairperson of the workshop.

Eminent national faculty graced the occasion with their presence and shared their experiences on key concepts in total knee replacement.

The star studded national faculty included Dr Ronen Roy, President IndianArthroplasty Association from Kolkata; Dr Rajeev K Sharma, Chairperson Indian Arthroplasty Association from Delhi; Dr Mrinal Sharma, Head of Department of Orthopaedics Amrita Hospital, Delhi; Dr Narinder Parmar, Robotic knee surgeon from Gujrat; Dr Manuj Wadhwa, Chairman and executive director Elite institute of Orthopaedics Chandigarh; Dr Avtar Singh, Chairman Orthopaedics Amandeep group of hospitals, Amritsar; Dr Mohit Arora chairman Orthopaedics Fortis hospital, Amritsar; DrManish KVarshney, from Narayana hospital Jammu; Dr Rajesh Kapila, HOD Orthopaedics GMC Amritsar; Dr Gurpreet Goel from Moga and Dr Aditya Bhardwaj, arthroplasty consultant SGRD hospital Amritsar.

Three live total knee replacement surgeries were demonstrated for a variety of knee pathologies. First patient was operated using conventional total knee replacement method by Dr Ronen Roy.The second patient was operated using robotic technique by Dr Narinder Parmar.This was the first case done by robotic technique in J&K.The third patient had complex revision knee replacement doneby Dr Mrinal Sharma. The anaesthesia team comprised of Dr Anita Vij, Dr Rajesh Mahajan, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Wani and Dr Neha Dang.

Around 94 Orthopaedic doctors from Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and J&K participated in the workshop and learnt tips and tricks of knee replacement surgery. The aim of the workshop was to upgrade orthopaedic doctors in north India and teach them regarding recent trends in the management of patients suffering from knee problems.

Other eminent faculty members from orthopaedic department who organised the course included Dr Bias Dev, Dr Manish Singh, Dr Tahir Afzal, Dr Anoop Kumar, Dr Farid Hussain, Dr Neeraj Mahajan, Dr Sumeet Charak, Dr Rahul Mahajan, Dr Shafiq Hackla, Dr Sumitpal Singh, Dr Amit Thakur, Dr Rishabh Gupta and Dr Khalid Muzaffar. The course was a grand success and appreciated by all the guests and delegates.