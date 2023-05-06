Modi Govt worked for upliftment of poor, backward classes: Yudhvir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP vice president today asserted that the Government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has worked for the development of poor, marginalized and backward classes while also enhancing the country’s leadership role in many global issues.

The senior BJP leader said this during a visit to village Lakhetar near Toota Di Khui where local villagers in large numbers met him and put forward their demands and issues with regard to development and basic civic edifice. Tara Chand Badyal, vice president, SC Morcha JKUT and Chaman Lal Angral, BJP senior leader accompanied Yudhvir Sethi during the visit.

The senior BJP leader said that PM Modi has ensured delivery of justice to the underprivileged sections of society through envisaging exclusive plans and schemes for uplifting the downtrodden and providing them to live their lives with dignity and pride.

Sethi asserted that the BJP Government led by Narendra Modi is giving equal impetus to development needs of rural as well as urban hamlets without any discrimination or prejudice. He said that the Central dispensation led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is committed to overall development of the UT of J&K by giving equal stress on both rural as well as urban areas.

Sethi also lauded LG Manoj Sinha for satiating development needs of the people of the UT with utmost efficiency as the areas which saw neglect of the successive Governments in the erstwhile State of J&K are now on the priority list of the administration with every nook and corner getting the much desired focus of the people sitting at the helm. He said that civic edifice in rural areas has witnessed the much needed fillip.

After listening to the local issues raised by the villagers, Sethi assured them to take up their genuine concerns with the concerned quarters in the administration. He said that people should rest assured that the Modi Government will ensure Pacca roads reach every village, electrification and tap water become the new norm and other facilities at their doorsteps without any hitch or hindrance.