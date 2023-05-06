Justice Tashi calls on LG Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, May 6: Justice Tashi Rabstan from the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), at Raj Niwas.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, who belongs to Skurbuchan village in Leh district, informed LG that he did his Graduation and LL.B from the University of Jammu and was enrolled as an Advocate on 6th March 1990 in the Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir and started practising in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & various other High Courts on Arbitrations, Constitution, Service, Election, Civil and Criminal matters.

Justice Tashi Rabstan raised several points in the interest of the citizens of Ladakh, including the issue faced by litigants from Ladakh who have to travel to either Jammu or Srinagar to file their cases. He informed that several other states/UTs in India have their own separate branches of the High Court. He also informed about the plan of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to have a separate branch for Ladakh.

Justice Tashi Rabstan requested for funds for the construction of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu as Ladakh falls under the appellate court of Jammu along with the need for the establishment of a circuit bench in Ladakh.