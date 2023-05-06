Most of Smart City works to be completed by 15th of this month: Officers to CS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 6: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon the officers of the Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) including District and Divisional Administration to enhance necessary resources on all the sites where work is going on so that all identified works are completed by mid of this month.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PDD; Principal Secretary, PWD; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Secretary, Tourism; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Commissioner, SMC/JMC; VC, LCMA; Chief Engineers of PWD and KPDCL besides other concerned officers.

Dr Mehta, while taking stock of works going on under SSCL, exhorted upon the executing agencies to utilize the time very efficiently and continue working in double shifts for successfully completing the projects on time. He told them to see the weather reports for the upcoming week for making best out of it. He even advised them to provide the labourers working on sites with necessary facilities so that they are able to work during inclement weather conditions.

The Chief Secretary urged the executing agencies to monitor the works round the clock for quality work and their timely completion. He asked them to remove the debris at all the completed sites for ease of people and prepare for dedicating them to public at an earliest.

The Chief Secretary also took note of works to be done at Rambagh, Flood spill Channel, Lalla Ded Crossing, River front development, Cycle track construction, walkways improvement, Polo View, Gupkar Precinct, Ram Munshibagh Park, Development of Gupkar Road including that of works at Nishat and enroute SKICC. He asked them to complete all of these works before 15th of this month. He also enquired about the status of works to be taken in hand at TRC and Parimpora market.

He directed the concerned to make all the fountains including new ones functional in the Dal Lake. He also asked them to lit up the street lights along the Dal shore line and make all the installed light clusters functional for overall beautification of the area being the most visited place by the tourists on visit to the city.

He asked VC, LCMA to start water sports activities at Dal Lake besides installation of jetty inside it. He also asked them to complete the designated works at ‘Char Chinar’ and ‘Panch Chinar’ for making them attractive for visitors. He told them that both these destinations have a good potential to attract the visitors thereby offering more opportunities to Shikara wallas and other traders there.

Dr Mehta also asked from Divisional Administration about the condition of Road upto Gulmarg and the status of works taken in hand there. He directed for making all the arrangements before hand and ensure that tourists do not face any inconvenience there.