IWMP sends PRIs for training to Hyderabad

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: The Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) J&K today deputed members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Watershed Committees to National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR), Hyderabad for undergoing a five day training programme.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) IWMP, Dr. Bharat Bhushan flagged off the group of Panchayati Raj Institution members and Watershed Committee members of Jammu district today in the presence of Ashok Kumar, Financial Advisor/CAO, IWMP, Dr. Mithas Ahmad, GIS expert and other officials of IWMP.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan, CEO IWMP appraised the members of PRIs and Watershed Committees that the Department has embarked upon an ambitious capacity building programme of all the stakeholders like PRIs and Watershed Committees with the sole aim of equipping the stakeholders with latest knowhow on watershed management and spring shed management techniques so that these can be replicated in J&K.

The group of 30 persons from Jammu district is second in the series. Earlier 40 persons from Kathua had undergone the training at NIRD&PR, Hyderabad.

A handout started that J&K IWMP will undertake capacity building of all the stakeholders during the current financial year covering all the Panchayats of the project areas.