Dogra Sadar Sabha launches campaign of serving water to birds

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: Annual “Save Birds, Save Water Day”, campaign was organised today by Dogra Sadar Sabha, J&K, Jammu at the Sabha Bhawan, Dogra Hall and the adjacent Zanana Park and other places in Jammu.

Environment friendly people, including prominent citizens, NGOs, traders, students, educationists, and all concerned members of civil society of Jammu from different walks of life participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister and president of Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak implored upon the participants to keep alive and propagate the age old and traditional message of compassion held high by the Dogras towards all living beings, particularly the voiceless birds and animals who can’t speak out their agony when in distress.

Charak appealed to all citizens, educationists and students to keep water in earthen pots on their house terraces, fences, roofs and hang the ‘chhikkus’ by the branches of trees in their lawns and gardens at suitable places during summers so that thirsty birds perch on these and quench their thirst.

Maj Gen (Retd) G S Jamwal, Maj Gen (Retd) Sunita Kapoor, Col (Retd) Karan Singh Jamwal, Col (Retd) Dr Virendra K Sahi, D C Raina, Advocate General; Prem Sagar Gupta, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, I/C Youth Wing DSS, Uma Katal, Janak Khajuria, Abdul Majid, President Muslim Federation, H A Siddiqui, former Addl Adv General, Amjad Ali Shah, Jagmohan Sharma, Rajesh Gupta, Ahtsham ul Haq , Pawan Sharma were among the prominent speakers during the day long campaign.

Earlier, students of Rich Harvest School, Bari Brahmana and Dogra Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu mesmerized the audience with their impressive and colourful cultural programmes about the theme of the day. Students of various educational institutions including Oriental Academy Higher Secondary School, Jammu, Humanity Public School, Bassi Kalan, Alexander Memorial High School, Dogra Degree College, Dogra College of Education and Dogra Law College, Bari Brahmana, presented their views through talks and lectures.

Hundreds of earthen pots, pans and chhikkus were also distributed among the participants to mark the Save Birds , Save Water campaign. Thereafter a rally was taken out and participants hung the chhikkus with earthen pots filled with water on the trees at different places in Hari Singh Zanana Park, Raja Jambulochan Chowk and other places in the city.