Oil Industry of J&K conducts Walkathon for energy conservation towards net zero emissions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: SAKSHAM is a Pan India annual event under Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) for 15 days as Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav (from April 24 to May 8, 2023) executed by the oil industry under the guidance of Petroleum Conservation & Research Association (PCRA).

Oil Industry of J&K—Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum today conducted a Walkathon highlighting the need for energy conservation towards net zero emissions.

The Walkathon was flagged off from Bharat Petroleum Office, Bahu Plaza by Sandeep Kumar Raina, Territory Manager, Jammu LPG Territory-BPCL, Nikunj Kumar Shukla DGM (Jammu LPG Region) HPCL, BR Rang, Sr. Mgr Retail Sales (Jammu DO)-IOCL in presence of other officers, dealers, distributors and their deliverymen and DSMs from IOC/BPC/HPC.

After administering Saksham Pledge, Oil Industry Officials- Sandeep Kumar Raina (BPCL), N. Shukla (HPCL) & BR Rang (IOCL)-apprised the gathering for need for energy conservation towards net zero emissions.

Around 100 attendees of BPC/HPC/IOC LPG Distributors & Retail Outlet Dealers and staff took part in the Walkathon event.

These included attendees from Bharat Petroleum (LPG) Distributorships Shiva Gas, Tawi Gas, Manhas Bharatgas, Geeta Bharatgas, Hindustan Petroleum (LPG Distributorships)- Asha Gas Agency, Adarsh Stores, Jagat Ram & Sons, Ravinath Gas Agency, Bharat Petroleum (Retail) Dealerships- Kailash Filling Station, Parshotam Filling Station, Trikuta Filling Station, Auto Fuels, Sri Chandra Petro, Kashmir Auto, JKSRTC Fuels, Fair Deal Filling Station, Shankar Filling Station, Karan Motors, Bharat Motors.

They raised awareness on this critical aspect of protecting environment.