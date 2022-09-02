2 Pairs Of Trains To Halt At Rajasthan’s Kapasan, J&K’s Manwal Railway Stations

NEW DELHI, Sep 2: For the convenience of rail commuters, the Northern Railway has decided to provide temporary stoppages to two pairs of trains at Kapasan Railway Station in Rajasthan and Manwal Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir. This has been in response to a long-term demand for stoppages to be provided at these stations. Train No. 19615/19616 Udaipur City-Kamakhya Kaviguru Express and Train No. 14033/14034 Delhi Jn.-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Jammu Mail Express will halt at the aforementioned stations.

The commuters, who travel daily from Udhampur and Manwal to Jammu, Samba, and Kathua will benefit from these halts, according to Northern Railway. The two-minute stoppage of Mail Express 14033/14034 at Manwal Railway Station has been authorised by Railways. With this, students coming to Jammu for studies along with passengers will also be benefited.

According to the officials, the 19616 Kamakhya-Udaipur City Kavi Guru Express will begin travelling on September 1 at 10.35 pm, while the 19615 Udaipur City-Kamakhya Kavi Guru will begin travelling on September 5 at 05:09 pm. From September 3 through September 6, the train will stop at Kapasan Railway Station for two minutes in both directions.

14033 Delhi Jn. – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Jammu Mail will depart at 07.36 AM while Train No. 14034 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Delhi Junction. Jammu Mail will halt at Manwal station at 02.59 PM. This stoppage in both directions will be provided for a period of two minutes from August 31 to September 6. (Agencies)