The World Cup has treated football fans to some of the greatest matches ever witnessed. It has also created some interesting rivalries between nations that span decades. In addition, the competition usually puts club teammates against each other in very interesting battles. However, World Cup qualification usually serves football fans with interesting surprises.

Some giant football nations miss out on the competition after falling on the sword of perceived underdogs. These are the matches football betting fans usually watch closely. This article looks at the classic World Cup matches we won't see this year. Let's dig in.

Hungary vs. Uruguay

Result: Hungary won 4-2

Year: 1952

Competition stage: Semi-finals

After winning the World Cup 1950, Uruguay came into this match as the favorites. On the other hand, Hungary was on a 30-match unbeaten run while Uruguay had never lost a World Cup. These facts made this match the proverbial clash of the titans. Hungary was 1-0 up at halftime, but the South Americans equalized. But, the Hungarians scored three more to cement their win.

However, Hungary has never found their dominance in world football since then. They did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup, meaning we will not see this match during this year’s tournament.

Spain vs. Nigeria

Result: Nigeria won 3-2

Year: 1998

Competition stage: Group stage

The 1998 World Cup was not a great one for the Spanish team. They were drawn into Group D together with Nigeria, Bulgaria, and Paraguay. However, the match between Spain and Nigeria is one that will remain on the minds of African soccer fans for a long time.

Goals from Adepoju, Lawal and Oliseh ensured the Super Eagles clinched this famous win. Since then, Spain has never got the chance to face the Nigerians in the World Cup. Unfortunately, 2022 will not be the year since Nigeria did not qualify for the tournament.

Germany vs. Italy

Result: Italy won 2-0

Year: 2006

Competition stage: Semi-Final

Italy went into this match as underdogs. Germany had everything on their side, including being the host nation. However, Marcello Lippi’s men scored two goals in extra time to seal a popular win. Fabio Grosso’s goal in the 119th minute will remain in the memories of Italian soccer fans forever. A few days later, the Italians confirmed their win by beating France in the Finals.

However, Italy will not be in the 2022 World Cup, which means the Germans will not have the chance to get their revenge. On the other hand, Germany will be in Qatar, competing against other giant nations.

Final Thoughts

Despite these classic matches missing in this year’s World Cup, there are still many other exciting matches. For example, if Ghana comes up against Uruguay, they might hope to correct the 2010 World cup result in South Africa. What other game do you think would be interesting to watch?