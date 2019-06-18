2 militants, civilian killed; 3 soldiers martyred

Grenade attack on PS, 10 injured

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Two militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) including owner of the car laden with explosives, which was rammed into a bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Pulwama area this year martyring 44 CRPF men, were killed in an encounter in Anantnag area of South Kashmir today.

One soldier was also martyred and two others injured during a gun battle that raged this morning in Mirhama, Bijbehara area of Anantnag in South Kashmir after security forces conducted an operation against the militants hiding in the village while two soldiers injured yesterday in an IED blast in Pulwama succumbed to injuries.

Security forces received inputs about presence of militants hiding in the village Marhama Bijbehara today and they launched an operation to flush them out. As the militants were challenged during the operation, they opened fire on the troops leading to a gun battle in which two militants were killed.

One of the killed militants has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat who was the owner of the car that was used in Lethpora Pulwama attack in February this year. Sajad alias Afzal Guru had joined Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Fidayeen squad days after the Lethpora attack as National Investigating Agency (NIA) was looking for him. Another militant has been identifed as Tawseef Ahmad Bhat who was said to be his handler.

A soldier identified as Anil Kumar Jaswal was martyred and two others were injured in the encounter.

And two soldiers who were critically injured in the IED blast at Arihal in Pulwama district of South Kashmir succumbed to injuries today. At least 17 soldiers were injured when militants triggered an IED blast in the village. Two of the injured soldiers identified as Havildar Amarjeet Kumar and Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo succumbed to injuries at BB Cantt hospital this morning.

In the meantime, body of a civilian was found near encounter site at Bidoora, Akingam area of Achabal in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.

Body of Nasir Ahmad Mir, 23, son of Fayaz Ahmad Mir of Check Achabal was found by people adjacent to the encounter site at Bidoora this morning.

Police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem and other legal formalities. Nasir, according to locals, was Ist year student of Degree College Anantnag.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news about Nasir spread in the area, shops and other business establishments shut while transport was off the roads.

A Srinagar based Defence spokesman today said that befitting tribute were paid to three of its comrades, who made the supreme sacrifice during Counter Terrorist Operations since yesterday. “In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks, paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of a proud nation. Representatives from other security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to the martyrs”, the spokesman said.

He said that yesterday Late Havildar Amarjeet Kumar and Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo sustained injuries in an IED blast in Arihal village of Pulwama District. They were provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but, unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

Late Havildar Amarjeet Kumar, 35 years of age, had joined the Army in 2005 and hailed from Village Dighawlia in Siwan District of Bihar. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Late Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo was 27 years old and hailed from Village Badasuanalo in Dhenknal District of Odisha. He had joined the Army in 2015 and is survived by his parents”, he said.

The spokesman said that today Rifleman Anil Kumar Jaswal sustained a bullet injury in a Counter Terrorist Operation conducted in Mirhama village of Anantnag District in which two terrorists were eliminated. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. He belonged to village Saroh of Una District of Himachal Pradesh. He was 26 years of age and had joined Army in 2013. He is survived by his wife and a son.

“The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for the last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs and remains committed to their dignity and well being”, the spokesman said.

And militants this evening hurled a grenade at Police Station Pulwama which exploded outside on the road leading to injuries to 10 civilains. The injured civilians have been identified as Mohammed Abdullah Kumar son of Abdul Rehman Kumar, resident of Arihal Pulwama, Abdul Rasheed Khan Son of Ali Mohammed Khan, resident of Arihal Pulwama, Masroor Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Hameed Mir, resident of Arihal Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammed Khan son of Ali Mohammed Khan resident of Arihal Pulwama, Riyaz Ahmad Wagay son of Ghulam Ahmad Wagay, resident of Arihal Pulwama, Mohammed Abass son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Arihal Pulwama, Abdul Majeed son of Ghulam Mohammed, resident of Arihal Pulwama, Abdul Majeed son of Ghulam Mohammed, resident of Arihal Pulwama, Mohammed Shafi Mir son of Ghulam Nabi Mir, resident of Arihal Pulwama and Mohammed Ashraf Hajam son of Wali Mohammad Hajam resident of Malikpora Pulwama.

The injured were rushed to district hospital Pulwama for treatment. However, three of them have been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.