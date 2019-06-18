‘Parkash Purav’ of Guru Hargobind celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Parkash Purav of Guru Hargobind Ji Maharaj was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm across the region today.

A grand function in this connection was organized at Gurdwara Chhati Patshahi, Talab Tillo, Jammu by the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Jammu on the directions of Shri Akal Takhat Sahib as per Nanak Shahi Calender. The entire programme was held under the supervision of Mahant Manjit Singh Ji from Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch while Sant Tejwant Singh from Sant Pura Danna was the special invitee.

Several prominent Sikh preachers and Ragis within and outside the State while delivering sermons, threw light on the life and history of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji Maharaj and also recited `Shabad Kirtan’.

Bhai Jarnail Singh Ragi from Shri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, Bhai Surjit Singh, Bhai Harpreet Singh ( Chowala), Bibi Jagir Kour ( Ragi of Jallandhar), Bhai Baldev Singh from Pounta Sahib (HP), Bhai Harpinder Singh from Amritsar and Bibi Davinder Kour delivered sermons on the occasion.

Chairman, State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board, T S Wazir, DGPC Jammu members including – Jagjit Singh (president), Fateh Singh, Kuldip Singh, Mohinder Singh , Raja Singh, Harjinder Singh Raina and Darbinder Singh also participated in the function. They stressed upon the Govt to address the long pending demands of the minority Sikh community. They demanded setting up of Minority Commission in the State, provide Rs 30 lakh compensation to PoJK DPs, reserve seats for PoJK people in Assembly and Council and install statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Kunjwani Chowk in Jammu. They also demanded strong action against Delhi Police men who publically beaten up and dragged Sarbjit Singh and his son on the road.

Meanwhile, another function in this connection was held at Gurdwara Baba Chanda Singh Ji, Jain Bazaar, Jammu by the management committee members. A large number of devotees offered special prayers on this occasion. Shabad Kirtan was recited by the Ragi Jathas.

President of the Management Committee, Sukhbir Singh congratulated the Sangat on the occasion and also projected demands of the Sikh community. He demanded implementation of Anand Marriage Act in the State, grant of minority status to Sikhs in J&K, implementation of Ansari Commission report and naming Kunjwani Chowk as Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk. Other members including, Jagbir Singh, Jagjeet Singh and Dr Tejinder Singh were also present.

Another function in this connection was held at Gurdwara Digiana Ashram, Jammu under the supervision of Mahant Manjit Singh Ji of Dera Nangali Sahib. A large number of devotees offered special prayers. Various Ragi Jathas recited Shabad Kirtan on the occasion. The speakers including S S Wazir, chairman Sikh United Front, Mohinder Singh, Surinder Singh Kala and others condemned incident of Delhi where Police beaten up to Sikhs community members brutally and dragged on the road.

Similar function was held at Gurdwara Shri Teg Bahadur Sahib at Udhampur today.