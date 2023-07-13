16061 Yatries Visit Amarnath Cave On Thursday; 162569 Performed Darshan Till Date

SRINAGAR, Jul 13: On Thursday 16061 Shri Amarnathji Yatries visited the Holy Cave to perform darshan taking total to 162569 pilgrims who paid obeisance during this season till date.

Among the yatries who had opportunity to visit Holy Cave included 12701 males, 2945 females, 236 children, 176 Sadhus and 3 Sadvis.

The yatra is going smoothly since the commencement on July 01, with pilgrims enjoying the general facilities ensured by the government.