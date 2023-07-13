LG Manoj Sinha Releases Satish Vimal’S Book “Bansuri Shakhoon Par”

SRINAGAR, Jul 13: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha released a book of Urdu poetry “Bansuri Shakhoon Par” by noted writer Sh Satish Vimal at Raj Bhawan, today.

The Lt Governor also released three translated books of Satish Vimal’s original works by Sh Mushtaque Barq, Sh Ashraf Raavi and Sh Towseef Raza.

The Lt Governor congratulated Sh Satish Vimal and all those associated with the publications.

The translated publications released by the Lt Governor included National Award winning Hindi poetic anthology ‘Kaal Surya’ translated into English as ‘An Epoch of the Sun’; Hindi anthology of poems ‘Khoye Hue Prishth’ translated into Urdu as ‘Auraq-e-Gum Gashta’ and the translation of Kashmiri literary Diary as ‘Conversation with Silence’.