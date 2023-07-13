Three Non-Local Labourers Shot At In Jammu And Kashmir’s Shopian

SRINAGAR, July 13: Terrorists on Thursday shot at and injured three non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

The Terrorists fired at and injured the three non-local labourers in the Gagran area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, the officials said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, they said.

As per initial reports they have been identified as Anmol Kumar, Hirlal Yadav and Pintu Kumar Thakur.

#Terrorists fired fired upon three outside #labourers in #Shopian. Injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, being shifted to hospital. Cordon being launched, tweets Kashmir Zone Police

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.