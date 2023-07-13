Member, NSD Society Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jul 13: Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Member, National School of Drama (NSD) Society, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

Tikoo accompanied by Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Registrar, NSD and Ganie Gulzar, Local Coordinator, TIE Wing, NSD, Srinagar apprised the Lt Governor about the theatre activities conducted by NSD in last two years in Jammu and Kashmir.

She also briefed the Lt Governor about future plan of NSD, including short-term courses for the school teachers in Theatre in Education (TIE). The major focus of TIE is to perform creative, curriculum based and participatory plays in schools specially designed and prepared for children of different age groups. The delegation expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for allotting the land and dedicated space to National School of Drama at Lal Mandi.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of NSD and assured its representatives of full support and cooperation in their endeavors of promoting theatre activities in J&K UT.