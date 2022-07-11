124th Mahajayanti of Bhagawaan Gopinath Ji celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: The 124th Mahajayanti of Jagadguru Bhagawaan Gopinathji was celebrated today at the Bhagawaan Gopinathji Ashram, Udaiwala, Bohri, near, here with great fervour, gaiety and enthusiasm.

The number of devotees who came to the Ashram from early morning went on rising steadily and the congregation swelled to thousands. Devotees thronged the Ashram throughout the day to pay obeisance to the Master. This year the rush increased as during last two years people could not come in large numbers due to COVID Pandemic. The Ashram at Bohri is a Sidh-Peeth for the devotees. The prayers of the devotees are answered; their spiritual and mundane concerns get fulfilled, an Ashram handout said.

The programme started with Paduka Poojan at 8:30 a.m, that is worshipping a symbolic Paduka (a wooden Kharavoon) of Bhagawaanji. Then hundreds of Sadhus were fed, and given dakshina (cash offerings). The same has been the practice during Bhagawaanji’s life-time.

Devotional songs and music followed, and continued till late in the evening. The evening Aarti concluded at 7:15 p.m. There was an intense activity throughout the day. Thousands of devotees were served the prasad. “All the function passed off peacefully, thanks to the orderly behaviour of the devotees and the presence of police personnel at the premises. We would also like to thank Jammu Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police, Power Development for the services they rendered on this occasion” an Ashram spokesman said.

The 124th Mahajayanti was also celebrated at Ashrams at Kharyar, Srinagar, Kashmir, Greater Kailash-I, Pamposh Enclave, New Delhi, Hastsal Village, Vikaspuri, New Delhi, Nande Balewadi Road, Nande, Pune, Maharashtra, Devangondi Hosahalli, White Field, Bengaluru.

The Mahajaynti was simultaneously celebrated at Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jallandhar, Jaipur, Kandivilli, Mumbai, Chambur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and also at various Satsang Mandals spread across the country and abroad.