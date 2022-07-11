Don’t treat holy pilgrimage as tourism: Shankaracharya

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Govardhan Puri Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanand Dev Teerth Ji Maharaj, who was on a tour to visit 52 Shaktipeeths and 12 Jyotirlingas, completed his five-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir today.

During the journey, Shankaracharya was given a grand welcome at various places. Jagadguru Shankaracharya had darshan and offer prayers in many temples including Shri Amarnath, Kheer Bhavani and Vaishno Devi. During his visit, senior administrative and police officers and devotees warmly welcomed Jagadguru from place to place and took his blessings.

From Srinagar, Shankaracharya Devtirth Ji Maharaj went to Shri Amarnath by special helicopter and prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity and upliftment of the nation by worshiping Baba Amarnath. He also went to the Mahamaya Shaktipeeth located in Amarnath itself and worshiped there also.

After coming back to Srinagar, Jagadguru went to Sri Shankaracharya temple and offered prayers there too. After this, he went to the Kheer Bhavani temple in Ganderbal and performed darshan and worship.

Shankaracharya reached Vaishno Devi today and offered prayer. Keeping in mind the stay of Shankaracharya Ji Maharaj in J&K, elaborate security arrangements were made. On reaching Jammu, Joint Secretary, Protocol Department, Anusuya Jamwal, along with officials of various departments of the Government welcomed him.

On his arrival in Srinagar, Riyaz Ahmed, Joint Secretary of Protocol and officer of Bamarnath Shrine Board received Shankaracharya ji. Apart from this, hundreds of saints and devotees, under the leadership of Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Shri Rameshwardas Ji Maharaj, welcomed Jagadguru by offering flowers-garlands and angavastras in Ram Mandir located at Purani Mandi, Jammu and Shankaracharya blessed everyone. Shankaracharya ji appreciated the service and religious work being done by Mahant ji.

Shankaracharya Ji Maharaj appreciated the efforts of the UT Government, Police Administration, Shrine Board, Army and Armed Forces for the best facilities and security arrangements being made under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra. He said Jammu and Kashmir is moving ahead towards its bright future in an atmosphere of peace and goodwill.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Devtirtha has also advised the Government to brainstorm on the frequent divine calamities in the Himalayan region. He said that these divine disasters are the result of some human error. He added that maximum use of helicopters should be prohibited in the Himalayan region where Lord Shiva is present. Industrialization of this area is not justified. Shankaracharya has said that the journey to Shri Amarnath is a journey of religion and faith. It is beneficial to walk it with faith.

In such a situation, the facility of helicopter should be available only to those people who are physically disabled, or this facility should be used for essential administrative work. He said that if nature is exploited by considering the holy pilgrimage as a tourism, then it is natural to have an adverse effect. After completing the journey of Jammu and Kashmir, Shankaracharya left for Goverdhan in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. He will perform rituals of Chaturmas at Adya Shankaracharya Ashram, situated on parikrama marg of goverdhan, there.