PYC protests, seeks NIA probe into militant’s ‘links with BJP’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress today staged strong protest against BJP for its link with terrorist Talib Hussain, seeking through probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Led by National general secretary Indian Youth Congress, Jagdev Gaga and Uday Bhanu Chib, president JKPYC, the party activists assembled near Mini Market Trikuta Nagar and raised slogans against BJP for having link with terrorist Talib Hussain.

Talking to reporters, Gaga said Congress has never been in favour of doing politics on the issue of terrorism, however, present circumstances in the wake of repeated terrorists activities and their link-up with the BJP have necessitated the need to raise questions.

Gaga said that Talib Hussain was an active member of BJP’s IT cell needs no proof but it is a matter of concern and a big security lapse. “Talib Hussain’s pictures with Ravinder Raina, Jammu MP and even with the Union Home Minister speak volumes about his association with the BJP which facilitated his induction into the party and also to a top post in the IT and media cell,” he said and questioned the failure of the intelligence agencies in detecting the presence of a terrorist in the BJP’. He said BJP cannot absolve itself of the responsibility.

Uday Chib sought a high-level enquiry into Talib Hussain’s connections with BJP senior functionaries. ”The terrorists are penetrating the cadres of the BJP and party, which calls themselves nationalists, should tell people what are these terrorists doing in the BJP,” he said.

“Whether it is the protests against the Agnipath Scheme when youths were on the streets or people were troubled by inflation, such incidents take place to divert masses’ attention. People need to identify BJP’s pseudo-nationalist agenda, which is hollowing out the country in the garb of nationalism,” he added.

Uday said that such incidents occur whenever elections are near and the circumstances do not favour the party. He questioned BJP whether it has any link with such incidents so as to divert the masses’ attention from its shortcomings. He said that BJP is only concerned with its vote bank and is not concerned with the life of either Hindus or Muslims.

Prominent among others present include Ricky Dalotra, Jatinder Chib, Sahil Singh Langeh, Divyansh Jamwal, Latish Sharma, Anirudh Sawhney , Amit Seyal, Manav Choudhary, Happy Randhawa and others.