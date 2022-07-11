Ajit new chairman of All J&K Transport Welfare Association

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: A leading Jammu businessman and transporter, Ajit Singh has been unanimously elected as new Chairman of All J&K Transport Welfare Association, a conglomerate of all the unions of public transport and load carriers of J&K.

A resolution was passed in a meeting held today at Amar Singh Club which was attended by all the presidents and prominent members of different Transport Unions of J&K, the new chairman of the AJKTWA was unanimously declared elected. The meeting comprised of the members and presidents of all the Unions and Associations of J&K consisting 2×2, 2×3 Buses, Trucks, Tempo Travellers, Inter-State Sleeper Coaches, Oil Tankers, Gas Tankers, Matadors, Taxis, Auto Rickshaws and Tippers.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Singh said all the steps and measures will be taken in near future for the welfare of all the transporters of J&K. He further added that the transport industry of J&K has now been closely knitted in a conglomerate to address the issues of transporters and would take the issues to the right forums for logical conclusions in the larger interest of the society and members of transport unions.

Another senior member, Parvinder Singh Happy said that transporters are the vital organs of any State or government and no economy can boost without the support of transporters, but the situation of the transporters of J&K is very gloomy as of now. He assured that the new Association will bring a sea change in the situation. He welcomed Ajit Singh to the Forum of Transporters and further showed his satisfaction over his selection as Chairman of the Association.

The meeting was attended by various union heads including president J&K Transport Welfare Association Vijay Singh Chib; Chairman, Jammu-Billawar 2×2 Buses Union Balbir Singh & president Raju Mishra; presidents Jammu-Katra 2×2 Buses Union KD Singh and Ramneek Singh; president Kathua Udhampur Buses Union, Randhir Singh; president Jammu-Katra Banihal Tempo Travller Association Sardari Lal; president Jammu-Katra Tourism Welfare Association Raman Sharma; president Jammu-Poonch 2×2 Deluxe Coaches Association Mohinder Singh; Chairman J&K Sleeper Coaches Association Amarjeet Singh and president Mangat Ram, Bharat Bushan Sharma president Jammu Akhnoor Bus Union, Manmohan Singh president Truck Association, Sher Singh president Jammu- Poonch 2×3 Bus Union, Kuldeep Singh president Jammu- Kathua Bus Union, Gurdeep Singh president Jammu- Banihal Bus Union, Labh Singh president Jammu- RS Pura Union, Truck Unions Samba and Kathua. Joginder Singh Dutta president J&K Goods Carrier.

All the members unanimously selected Ajit Singh as their Chairman and were confident that he would stand by the Transporters to resolve their issues and raise their voice before the Government.