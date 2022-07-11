Army’s KG Brigade celebrates Golden Jubilee

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Krishna Ghati Brigade has an illustrious legacy of gallantry, courage and fortitude since raising on July 10, 1972 and today the Brigade celebrated its Golden Jubilee to mark its 50th anniversary.

The event was dignified and honoured by the presence of Hony Capt Pritam Singh(Retd), 21 Punjab, a war veteran of 1971 war from Poonch. Krishna Ghati Brigade was raised by Brig (Later, Lieutenant General KB Mehta, PVSM) following the after-math of 1971 Indo- Pak war.

Wreath laying ceremony was carried out at Brigade War memorial in remembrance of our fallen heroes. The celebrations commenced with the release of a special first day cover by Commander 10 Infantry Brigade in the presence of all ranks to mark the glorious 50 years of prestigious Krishna Ghati Brigade.

During Sainik Sammelan, the Commander appreciated the exemplary contribution of brigade in maintaining sanctity of the LC, as also peace and tranquility in the region thereby ensuring safety and security of people. He also highlighted the current security situation in the region and exhorted everyone to stay alert at all times to thwart any nefarious designs of the adversary in addition to guarding the active borders.