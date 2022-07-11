Dogri Sanstha releases Shiv Doblia’s collection of satires

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Dogri Sanstha Jammu released eminent Dogri and Hindi writer Shiv Doblia’s collection of satires in Dogri language entitled ”Haye Budapa’ in a simple but an impressive book release function organized at Dogri Sanstha Bhawan, Karan Nagar, Jammu.

The chief guest on the occasion was Shakti Kumar Pathak, DIG and Director, Special Security Force, Raj Bhawan while the function was presided over by Prof Lalit Magotra, President Dogri Sanstha Jammu.

While speaking on the occasion, Shiv Doblia said that this book, which is a collection of satires on varied topics has been written with an intent to make the readers realize to eradicate the social evils from society. Although every essay may erupt laughter but is thought provoking also, he added.

In his address, Shakti Kumar Pathak while complementing Shiv Doblia, said that he is in fact pride of Basohli. The way he has explored the regional culture through his previous books and thought provoking collection of satires in this book, it establishes him as a celebrated writer who knows the art of touching the nerve of readers through his inspiring creative writing.

While presiding over the function, Prof Lalit Magotra said that Shiv Doblia is a well-known name in literary circles and his contribution as a satire writer is commendable. “This book proves his worth as a writer. The Dogri lovers will enjoy reading this book for the contents as well as for beautiful use of sweet language Dogri,” he added.

On this occasion, a paper was also presented by Dr Rajni Kumari in which she elaborated the creative journey of the writer and gave detailed critical analysis of the book.

The function was conducted by Prof Shashi Pathania, vice president Dogri Sanstha Jammu while vote of thanks was presented by Rajeshwar Singh ‘Raju’, general secretary Dogri Sanstha Jammu .