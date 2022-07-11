Dr Nirmal Singh, others listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Dr. Nirmal Singh, former Dy. Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, accompanied by Anuradha Charak, BJP vice-president, secretary, Arvind Gupta (coordinator, Public Grievances Redressal Committee) and spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan listened to the public grievances at BJP Headquarter, here, today.

Numerous individuals and deputations visited the BJP office to discuss their respective issues with the senior party leaders. Various issues containing matters of individual concerns as well as development related to their respective areas.

Besides, various personal and developmental issues, other main issues related to PHE, PDD, roads, lanes, drains etc were highlighted by the visiting delegations and people. A deputation demanded that Shrine Board be constituted for “Bawe Wali Mata Mandir”. A deputation of 259 PHE workers demanded that they be included in NIC portal. A deputation of various casual workers mainly from PDD requested for including them in the SRO.

Dr. Nirmal Singh after listening to all the individuals and the deputations immediately took up the matters with the concerned departmental officials telephonically as well as issued letters for the others. Talking to the concerned authorities, they pressed for the prompt redressal of the issues.

Dr. Nirmal Singh, speaking on the occasion said that these public grievances redressal camps are proving beneficial for the common masses. He said the whole exercise has connected the people with the administration and laid stress on the dedication of BJP leaders in attending to their issues.