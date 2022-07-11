PHE workers’ strike enters 20th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: The ongoing strike and protest dharna of PHE workers entered 20th consecutive day today and despite government holiday, the PHE workers continued their protest and dharna at PHE Complex BC Road. Jammu.

Under the banner of PHE Employees United Front (Jammu province), the daily rated and consolidated workers of the PHE/ Jal Shakti department are on strike since June 22, 2022. The PHE workers apart from Chief Engineer’s office Jammu, held protest demonstrations at various PHE Divisions of the region.

A large number of PHE/Jal Shakti Department daily wage workers assembled outside the office of Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department at PHE Complex BC Road, Jammu under the leadership of Ravi Hans and other senior members and staged strong protest demonstration on the 20th consecutive day today. They were shouting slogans in support of their long pending demands and also against the J&K UT Administration.

Several senior leaders of the United Front addressed the gathering and criticised the Government for not addressing the pending issues of the employees including daily rated/CP workers. They were demanding regularisation of the daily rated workers, enhancement of Minimum Wages as per Central law in J&K UT and release of pending wages of 70 months of PHE workers.

They condemned the rigid and anti-employee attitude of some senior Government officers. They further alleged that two senior BJP leaders including MP Jugal Kishore and Ravinder Raina also done nothing for getting their long pending issues resolved.

They said their strike will continue till their issues are resolved. With the ongoing strike of the PHE workers, the general public has been badly hit. Many areas are getting water supply hardly after 3-4 days and that too for 15-20 minutes. The UT administration has failed to resolve the issue and ensure regular and adequate water supply to the public.