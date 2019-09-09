12 officers shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: The Government today issued orders of transfer and postings of a dozen KAS officers while additional charge was given to an IAS officer.

Official sources said that Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department, Farooq Ahmed Lone (IAS) shall hold the additional charge of the post of Director General, J&K Institute of Management Public Administration and Rural Development, till further orders.

Jahangir Hashmi, Additional Chief Executive Officers, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Horticulture Department.

Ashish Kumar Gupta, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post Lakhanpur has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation vice Pardeep Singh who has been placed as DC Excise Toll Post Lakhanpur.

Kewal Krishan, awaiting orders of posting in the GAD, has been placed as Dy Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department. Inderjeet Singh Assistant Commissioner (General) Jammu has been shifted and posted as SDM Chhatroo vice Romin Ahmed Sheikh, who has now been placed as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Pulwama.

Muddassir Latiffi Tasir, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Samba has been shifted and posted as Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu. Vijay Kumar, SDM Vijaypur has been shifted and posted as AC, Revenue, Jammu vice Chander Parkash who has been sent as SDM Vijaypur.

Sidharth Diman, Dy Secretary in Governor’s Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Project Officer Wage Employment (ACD) Samba, while Ajay Bharti, Tehsildar Jammu Development Authority has been shifted and placed as Under Secretary in Governor’s Secretariat.