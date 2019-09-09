Pak violates ceasefire in Uri; 2 injured

8 arrested for links with LeT

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Sept 9 : Pakistan violated ceasefire in Uri sector of North Kashmir in which two persons including a soldier were injured while Army retaliated leading to fierce shelling from both the sides.

A senior Army official said that Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kamalkote and Uroosa areas of Uri sector last night. He added that the Army retaliated and exchange of firing continued till this afternoon.

Two persons including an Army soldier were injured in the firing. They have been identified as Arun Vir of 8 RR of Army and a civilian Mohammad Hussain, 45. They have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

There has been intermittent firing in Kamalkote and Hajipeer sub sectors of Uri for last one month. However, there has not been any major escalation during these days with only forward posts being involved in the mortar firing.

In the meantime, a senior police official said that 8 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested by security forces during anti-militancy operations in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

They were arrested for distributing LeT posters in the district for last few weeks. Seven of them have been arrested from Brat Bomai and one from Higam area of North Kashmir. The police officer said that they were working for LeT commander Sajjad Ahmad Mir.

Security forces have intensified search operations and night domination including vehicle checking and ambushes in North Kashmir after inputs about frequent movement of militants.

Security forces including 55 RR of Army, 53 Batallion of CRPF and Bararmulla Police cordoned off Kanispora area of Baramulla district after inputs about presence of militants in the area. They conducted house to house searches during which no militants were found and the operation was later called off.

Army’s 22 RR, 179 Batallion of CRPF and police cordoned off Dangarpora area of Sopore after inputs about presence of militants in the area. They conducted house to house searches during which no militants were spotted and the operation was later called off.

Security forces also conducted search operations in parts of Srinagar’s old city for last two days after inputs about militant movement in the area. The security forces conducted house to house searches during which people were questioned about suspected movement of militants. However, no one was arrested in these operations.