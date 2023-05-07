1 dies, 6 BSF men hurt in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, May 7: A BSF jawan died while six others sustained injuries as their vehicle met with an accident in Achhad area of Mankote in Mendhar sector of Poonch district this evening.

Official sources said that at about 5: 20 pm, a BSF vehicle, Tata-407 with Registration No. HR39 A- 8662, of THQ BSF Achhad, was on way to a nearby post. It rolled down into a gorge causing injuries to the seven BSF men on board.

All the injured persons were immediately evacuated to nearby Army MI Room where Constable Ram Chandran MP, of 158 Bn BSF succumbed to head injuries.

The injured were identified as, Constables, Feroz Ahmed, Sanjay Sarkar, Karamjeet Singh, Ajay Singh, Devender Singh and CT/Dvr Emdad-ul- Haque, all from 158 Bn of BSF. The police has taken cognizance of the matter.