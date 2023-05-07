Seven vehicles involved in illegal mining seized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Jammu Police has seized seven vehicles involved in illegal mining from different parts of the district.

According to a police spokesman, a tractor-trolley bearing chasis number MBNBG55AAKCN86802 and one dumper bearing registration number JK02CA-0219 were seized by Police Post Phallian Mandal while one tractor-trolley bearing registration number JK02BJ-8793 was seized by Police Post Chinore.

He said one dumper each with registration numbers JK02CJ-1821 and JK02BV-6606 was seized by Police Station RS Pura and Police Post Chatha, respectively whereas two dumpers bearing registration numbers JK21J-0041 and JK02DD-2158 were seized by Police Station Bishnah.

The DMO Jammu was also intimated about the same, he added.