Four held with 20 kg Poppy straw

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Gandhi Nagar Police today arrested 4 peddlers with 20 kilogram of Poppy straw.

“A team of Police Station Gandhi Nagar led by SDPO South Sachit Sharma assisted by SHO PS Gandhi Nagar Inspector Pankaj Sharma while on naka duty near Amul Milk Factory rounded up four suspected persons and during search, 20 kg of poppy straw was recovered from their possession,” a Police spokesman said.

He said a case Under Sections 8/15/29 of NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar and all the four accused identified as Satnam Singh son of Jatinder Singhof Taran Taran (Punjab), Vicky Sharma son of Naval Kishore of Jallandhar (Punjab), Gurmaj Singh son of Dalbir Singh of Amritsar (Punjab) and Rinku Singh son of Kewal Singh of Amritsar (Punjab), were arrested.

Further investigation of the case was going on, the spokesman added.