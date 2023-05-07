DSE suspends four teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Pending enquiry into their conduct, the Director School Education (DSE) Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma suspended four teachers and ordered their attachment with office of the Chief Education Office Ramban.

The suspended teachers were Pankaj Gupta, Pankaj Sharma, Nazia Parveen and Ramesh Singh Chib.

In an order, DSE Jammu also appointed the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ramban as enquiry officer to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the conduct of the suspended teachers and serve the proper charge sheets to them.

The order also stated that the enquiry officer shall submit a detailed report along with specific comments and recommendations within a fortnight.