NSF celebrates birth anniversary of Tagore

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: National Secular Forum (NSF), Jammu University Unit organized a programme on the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Dr. Vikas Sharma, NSF coordinator Jammu District (Urban) was chief guest while T.R Sharma presided over the function.

Vikshay Vashist, District president NSF was guest of honour.

The activists of NSF paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore and garlanded his portrait.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Vikas Sharma threw light on the life of Rabindranath Tagore.

T.R Sharma stressed upon the youth to contribute for the development of the nation.

He also talked about Rabindranath Tagore who was a Bengali poet, philosopher, artist, novelist and India’s first Nobel laureate.

Narinder Singh, Abhishek Uppal and others were also present on the occasion.