Samba police arrests 3 thieves

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 7: Under the professional guidance of SSP Samba, Benam Tosh, police has achieved another success in intensive drive against thieves, arrested notorious snatcher “Paapu” among three thieves and solved two theft/ snatching cases.

Three arrested snatcher/thieves have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed nicknamed “Paapu” son of Bashir Ahmed of Samba, Parshotam Lal nicknamed Shotu, son of Dev Raj of Samba and Subash Sharma son of Tirjogi Sharma of Uttar Pradesh A/P Samba. Two cases, FIR No. 103/2023 u/s 382 IPC and case FIR No. 102/2023 u/s 379 IPC registered through PP SIDCO Samba at Police Station Samba have been solved and further investigation is in progress.

Among these two solved cases, one theft case was registered on the official complaint of J&K Forest Department lodged by Range Officer. Stolen/ snatched items in both the cases have been recovered by police.

Accused were arrested by in charge PP SIDCO Samba, PSI, Deepika Jalotra under the supervision of SHO Samba, Rajeshwar Singh, DySP Garu Ram Bhardwaj and Additional SP, Samba, Surinder Choudhary.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh said that total 74 thieves have been arrested in three and half months after launching intensive drive against thieves in Samba district and 39 theft cases have been solved by Police.