Kidnapped minor girl reunited with family

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Miran Sahib Police today reunited a kidnapped minor girl with her family.

“Acting on a complaint regarding kidnapping of a minor girl by some unknown person, a case under FIR Number 59/2023 U/S 363/IPC was registered at Police Station Miran Sahib and investigation started,” a police spokesman said.

He said during investigation a team of Police Station Miran Sahib led by SDPO RS Pura Nikhil Gogna assisted by SHO Miran Sahib Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq generated the input regarding the kidnapped girl at Palli Morh (Kathua) following which a team of Miran Sahib Police headed by SI Rehmat Ullah was sent there and the minor girl was rescued from the possession of the accused namely Sahil Kumar son of Parveen Kumar, resident of Barnoti Palli Morh Kathua.

“Finally, the girl was handed over to her family members after completing all the medico-legal formalities,” the spokesman added.