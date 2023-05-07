CEO constitutes Committee

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, May 7: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ramban ordered constitution of a four member Committee to probe the matter regarding procurement of sports materials by ZEO Ramban under SAMAGRA Shiksha for the year 2022-23.

Four members of the Committee were Principal Government HSS Gandhri (Departmental Vig. Officer), Principal HSS Kanthi, Headmaster Govt High School Pernote and Zonal Physical Education Officer, Ramban.

The order started that the Committee shall check the method adopted by the ZEO Ramban for procurement of sports kits and also the quality of kits received as per the specifications issued by SAMAGRA Shiksha and submit a comprehensive report to the office of the CEO Ramban within three days positively for initiation of further appropriate action in the matter.