Peddler held with heroin, cash

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Nagrota police today arrested a drug peddler with 2.50 grams of heroin and a cash amount of Rs 90,000.

“A team of Police Post Sidhra led by Incharge of the Post PSI Arun Kumar while on patrolling duty near Majeen (Batra) rounded up a suspected person who was going from Narwal NHW towards Sidhra and during search, recovered 2.50 grams of heroin and Rs 90,000 from his possession,” a Police spokesman said.

He said a case under FIR Number 199/2023 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered in this connection at Police Station Nagrota and the accused identified as Abdul Hamid son of Din Mohd of Raika (Jammu) arrested.

Further investigation of the case was going on, he added.