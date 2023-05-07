20 vehicles seized, 105 challaned for violations

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 7: As a part of special campaign launched by the Rajouri police against those who violate the traffic rules, the police today seized 20 vehicles and challaned 105 while taking action against the drivers who violated the traffic rules by setting up special nakas.

Official sources said that Rajouri police led by SHO Inspector Shoket Hussain and DySp Headquarter Mudassar Choudhary, in close supervision of SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh established nakas at different locations in Rajouri area today.

The Police teams challaned 105 vehicles and seized 20 including two wheelers, private vehicles, commercial vehicles and the vehicles which were being driven by under age boys. The police asked parents of such minors to keep check on their children.

The nakas were established at Panja Chowk, Jawahar Nagar, Bus Stand, Gujjar Mandi NH and at different locations in Rajouri.