Zila Sainik Welfare Office Akhnoor made operational

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: To effectively reach out to ESM, Veer Naris and to provide various services to them, Sainik Welfare Department (J&K) has made Zila Sainik Welfare Office operational at Akhnoor.

The move has been taken to serve the valiant veterans or Veer Naris of border areas of Pallanwala , Khour and Jourian so that they do not have to travel long distances to Jammu to avail benefits which are due to them in honour of their services to the nation.

The Zila Sainik Welfare Office at Akhnoor was dedicated to the ESM and the Veer Naris by Maj Gen Rajiv Gadihoke,GOC 10 Inf Div in the presence of a selected gathering of Veterans, Veer Naris and Staff of Sainik Welfare Department.

In his address, the Director Sainik Welfare Department (J&K) Brig Gurmeet Singh Shan recalled the heroic deeds of the soldiers of the Akhnoor region and paid his respect to the heroes.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen Rajiv Gadihoke, appreciated the steps taken by the Sainik Welfare Department to reach out to ESM and Veer Naris. The GOC also assured full support to the Zila Sainik Welfare Office for addressing various issues for the welfare of ESM, Veer Naris and their dependents in the region.

Prominent attendees included Santosh Kour W/o Late Sub Surinder Singh, Ashok Chakra, Hans Raj, veteran of Second World War, Col JS Randawa and Col Bhupinder Singh Sambyal.