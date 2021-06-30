Govt to come up with framework for effective monitoring within a month

Implementation of Distt Development Plans, funds utilization

DDCs to ensure availability of maximum services online

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, June 30: Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will come up with an effective framework for better monitoring of implementation of District Development Plans and expenditure of funds under District Capex Budget within a month. Moreover, directions have been issued to all the District Development Commissioners (DDCs) for ensuring availability of maximum services online for the convenience of the common masses.

Few days back, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had approved District Plans for all the 20 districts of the Union Territory amounting to Rs 12600.58 crore comprising three components—Centrally Sponsored Schemes Rs 10,499.26 crore, Negotiated Loans Rs 670.56 crore and UT Component of Rs 1480.76 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that Government will evolve an evaluation frame work and share the same with all the District Development Commissioners within a month for better monitoring of implementation of District Development Plans and utilization of funds approved for each district.

“The Mentor Administrative Secretaries have been explicitly told to take at least one monthly review of the allotted district and interact with District Development Councils, Block Development Councils and Panchayati Raj Institutions”, they said, adding “the Administrative Secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department has also been directed to prepare a schedule so that interaction with District Development Councils can be held once in a month at the beginning”.

The Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Secretary have directed all the District Development Commissioners to ensure that list of works/projects are displayed in the Gram Panchayats with cost of the project, date of start, expected date of completion, executing agency and the department and the same should also be displayed on the official website of the district.

“Solid waste management system should also be made part of the District Plans so that cleanliness of the villages, towns and cities is ensured”, sources said quoting the directions of the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary, who have also ordered that completed projects/works may be duly inaugurated on time so that public outreach improves.

The DDCs have also been asked to ensure that no Government building remains idle and unutilized buildings are identified and put to proper use within a month. They have further been told to ensure that District Tourism Plan, District Industrial Plan, District Swachchta Plan and District Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Plans form part of the District Development Plan.

In order to achieve the objective of e-governance, the DDCs have been asked to update their websites regularly and ensure availability of online services so that benefits can be availed by the common masses without any hassle.

The LG and CS have again directed the DDCs and PRIs to focus on engagement of youth, solid waste management, improvement in health and education sector, provisions of clean drinking water/irrigation facilities, employment generation, better road connectivity and development of sports infrastructure.

The DDCs have been told to lay special emphasis on creation of women self-help groups to boost employment opportunities within their respective districts.

As per the details available with EXCELSIOR, a total of Rs 12669.36 lakh District Capex Budget has been approved for Srinagar, Rs 18331.14 lakh for Ganderbal, Rs 79067.61 lakh for Budgam, Rs 88490.39 lakh for Anantnag, Rs 53799.61 lakh for Kulgam, Rs 40782.97 lakh for Pulwama, Rs 33345.33 lakh for Shopian, Rs 110697.97 lakh for Baramulla, Rs 52938.14 lakh for Bandipora and Rs 78209.79 lakh for Kupwara.

Similarly, Rs 69457.02 lakh District Capex Budget has been approved for Jammu, Rs 33249.03 lakh for Samba, Rs 62003.80 lakh for Kathua, Rs 93521.44 lakh for Udhampur, Rs 112514.36 lakh for Reasi, Rs 76060.78 lakh for Doda, Rs 62001.27 lakh for Kishtwar, Rs 31021.41 lakh for Ramban, Rs 91960.16 lakh for Rajouri and Rs 59937.41 lakh for Poonch.

It has been directed that all works should follow General Financial Rules (GFR) to take up the works/projects which can be completed within one-two or at the most three years and date of completion should be fixed prior to commencement of their execution.