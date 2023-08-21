YRS holds massive protest, launches indefinite dharna, forcefully stops toll collection at Sarore

No communication from higher ups on suspension of TP: Jadon

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 21: Nearly one week after its ultimatum to Government, the activists of Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) held a massive protest at Sarore Toll Plaza on Jammu- Pathankot National Highway today demanding its immediate suspension.

Hundreds of irate activists of YRS led by its chief, Vikram Singh carrying Tricolours and their organisational flags in their hands raised slogans demanding immediate suspension of Toll Plaza at Sarore. They warned to continue dharna at site of Toll Plaza till the Government issues a written order of its suspension. They also forced the Toll Plaza staff not to collect the toll from today.

Protesting against the functioning of the Toll Plaza and charging of Toll Tax from people despite the fact that the National Highway is totally damaged and commuters were facing enormous problems while traveling via it, they demanded the Toll Plaza be immediately suspended.

The traffic on busy NH was also disrupted for some time. The authorities had deployed a high contingent of paramilitary forces and police on the site to avert any untoward incident.

Criticising the administration over damaged bridge, which is under repair and poor condition of NH, the activists of Yuva Rajput Sabha marched towards the Toll Plaza in shape of a massive rally raising slogans Bharat Mata Ki Jai. They immediately suspended the toll collection warning the contractors not to continue with the practice else they will be forced to take harsh steps.

As per reports some unidentified people in the rally also pelted stones on the cabins at the Toll Plaza and damaged the glass.

“We will not withdraw until the Government issues immediate order regarding suspension of Toll Plaza’’, said a leader of Yuva Rajput Sabha. He however made it clear that their protest will be totally peaceful as their only demand is suspension of Toll Plaza which is a genuine demand and they have not any political agenda.

The activists of YRS who staged the indefinite dharna at the Toll Plaza site said “Dogra community never surrenders against all odds and we will fight for our rights till the last breath’’.

The locals said “Toll is paid for maintenance of road but when the road connectivity is worst why it has to be paid,. The Government should immediately suspend it’’ they added.

Besides, the heavy deployment of paramilitary forces and police at the site, the administrative officers were also present there to pacify the protestors.

Later mob dispersed in the evening however the activists of YRS led by its chief, Vikram Singh continued their sit in on one side of NH without disrupting the movement of vehicular traffic. They said that they will continue the protest even for six months till the written order from the Government is issued regarding the suspension of Toll Plaza.

DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shakti Pathak along with SSP Samba, Benam Tosh also visited the protest site to pacify the agitators and asked them to withdraw their agitation. DIG said that the positive outcome is expected as the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha has taken up the issue with NHAI authorities. He said the protestors should wait for some time to see the response of the LG’s communication to NHAI authorities.

DC Samba, Abhishekh Sharma also visited the site to convince the protestors to withdraw their agitation as LG’s has already taken up the issue with NAHI. When contacted Abhishekh Sharma told Excelsior that the administration will not tolerate hooliganism and strict action will be taken against those elements who resorted to stone pelting and disturbance of law and order. He said there is no order from NHAI authorities as yet regarding suspension of Toll Plaza at Sarore.

He said he had come to know that some activists pelted stones on the Toll Plaza to damage it and the authorities will take action against them as warranted under law.

SSP Samba, Benam Tosh said that the situation was under control with the efforts of police and paramilitary forces. But the FIR has been lodged in stone pelting incident under relevant sections of the law as one window of Toll Plaza was broken in stone pelting. He said there was no major damage and situation was brought control by police and paramilitary forces deployed at the site.

The Project Manager, NHAI YPS Jadon said that they have not received any communication from higher ups about the suspension of Toll Plaza at Sarore. He said they also came to know through the news report of Daily Excelsior that Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha has taken up the issue with Chairman NHAI and a team of NHAI is visiting Jammu to assess the situation and take decision accordingly.

Jadon said that officials on Toll Plaza were forced by the protestors not to collect the Toll Tax and hence they could not collect the same. He said the NHAI at present is not collecting the Toll at Sarore TP.

Congress leaders led by party working president Raman Bhalla, Manmohan Singh, Yash Pal Kundal also showed solidarity with protestors and sat on dharna at Sarore. They urged Govt not to be silent spectators and suspend Toll Plaza immediately bowing to wishes of people.