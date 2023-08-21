I see J&K as principal handicraft, handloom market of future: LG

Sinha inaugurates International Buyer-Seller meet

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the International Buyer-Seller meet at University of Kashmir.

As many 24 International and many domestic buyers are participating in the two-day Buyer-Seller meet.

In his address, the Lt Governor appreciated the J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) and Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) for their endeavor to promote the export of handloom and handicraft products of J&K.

“The handloom and handicraft sector of J&K is ageless cultural asset of India, carrying a strong influence of our rich cultural diversity and spiritual traditions. It is the source of socio-economic growth to a large section of society and creating a rich pool of artisans,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor shared the growth potential of handloom and handicraft sector and the increasing demand for local products in global market.

“I see Jammu Kashmir as the principal handicraft, handloom market of the future. The creativity of our craftspeople, weavers, artisans and the indigenous skills is being recognized and admired by the world,” the Lt Governor said.

Export is biggest source of revenue for handloom, handicraft and both Global North and Global South are major destinations to our handmade products. Our aim is to create a strong edifice of trade relationship to give a much-needed boost to our handloom & handicraft sector, he said.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor also talked about the transformational journey of J&K over the last few years.

“J&K is witnessing the dawn of a new era, rooted in peace and stability giving rise to economic, social and cultural renaissance. We are committed to provide enabling and conducive environment where businesses can thrive, investments can flourish, entrepreneurs can realize their dreams,” the Lt Governor said.

He also highlighted the opportunities being created for the global stakeholders in handloom, handicraft, horticulture and various other sectors.

We are looking forward to improve and harmonise relationship between J&K and global market to meet new demands, develop new ventures, improve profitability and ensure our priceless artistic products find their rightful place in the market, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor launched J&K One District One Product (ODOP) Logo competition and also inspected the stalls installed by the artisan and weavers from J&K.

Domestic and International Buyers shared their experiences and views on buying premium and authentic handloom and handicraft products.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director JKTPO; N. Shreedhar, Executive Director HEPC, Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University; HoDs, representatives from Industry, exhibitors, buyers from different parts of the country and the globe were present.