YRS activists hold massive protest, block all 4 Tawi bridges; lathicharged by police

Holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s B’day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: Activists of Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) today held a strong protest and blocked all 4 bridges on Tawi River in Jammu City, to press the Government to declare gazetted holiday on September 23, birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

To express their support to chain hunger strike of Yuva Rajput Sabha which enters 13th day today, a crowd of thousands of people gathered near Maharaja Hari Singh’s and staged massive protest demonstration against the LG Administration in J&K which is not declaring holiday on birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh. Raising slogans against the Government, the protesting people blocked main Tawi Bridge. The police deployed at the spot tried to lift the blockade peacefully all their efforts failed, they lathi-charged on the protesting people and dispersed them.

Addressing the media persons, YRS president Rajan Singh said they were sitting on hunger strike very peacefully in support of their demand but the Administration want to destroy the peaceful climate of Jammu. “The demand of holiday on 23rd September is a very genuine demand and this belongs to the sentiments and pride of Dogras,” he added.

Rajan Singh also condemned the rude behavior of Administration towards the people of Jammu. He said if the Administration doesn’t declare holiday within few days, the agitation will be intensified further. He appealed the people of Jammu to give their support for this genuine demand and betterment of Jammu.

The people of different localities like Jammu, Samba, Marh, Kot Bhalwal, Nagrota, Akhnoor, Reasi, Kathua, Gurha Salathia, Gho Manhasa, Phallian Mandal participated in the protest. Other three bridges on Tawi River were also blocked by the YRS activists and their supporters to express their anger for Administration which is playing with the sentiments of the people of Jammu.

In Samba area, toll plaza was blocked by the members of the Rajput community. Hundreds of people from other communities also participated in the protest and demanded the LG Administration to declare holiday on birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.